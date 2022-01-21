Army breaks ground for new $80M aircraft hangar at Wheeler Airfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Army commanders and dignitaries broke ground on an $80 million aircraft maintenance hangar at Wheeler Army Airfield on Thursday.

The new hangar will include high-speed connectivity and additional space for pilots and crews.

The hangar that is currently being used at Wheeler dates back to the World War II era.

“The hangars that are present now are 90 years old. This new aviation maintenance hangar is the cornerstone of the combat aviation brigade here that will take us into the 21st century and house the next generation of army aircraft,” said Col. Don Misigoy of the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

The Army said construction is expected to take up to three years to complete.

