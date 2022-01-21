Tributes
Another warning-level swell for north, west shores

File image of high surf at Shark's Cove on Oahu's North Shore. Waves of up to 35 feet are possible Saturday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west shores of the smaller islands as a rapidly rising swell is forecast to arrive Friday.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui.

Surf is expected to rise to 20 to 30 feet for north shores of Kauai by Friday afternoon, with waves of 18 to 22 feet for north shores of Oahu and 12 to 16 footers for Maui’s north-facing shores.

Waves could peak as high as 25 to 35 feet Saturday for north shores, with 22 to 26 footers for west shores.

Surf is expected to lower slowly during the second half of the weekend.

Beachgoers should be prepared for ocean waves occasionally sweeping across beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents.

Breaking waves may also affect north and west-facing harbors, making it dangerous to navigate harbor channels.

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins