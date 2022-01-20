Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wahine basketball changes schedule to host Cal State Bakersfield twice this weekend

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team added another home game against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.

The ‘Bows were originally set to take on Cal Poly on that date, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Mustangs program.

The additional game will not count towards Hawaii’s Big West Conference standings, while Saturday’s game will be played as scheduled and count towards their standings.

Both game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Nanakuli murder
Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli

Latest News

The first day of the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is in the books, with the...
UH men’s basketball hits the road to take on Cal State Bakersfield
An online petition requesting BIIF to reconsider the rule has now garnered more than 1,100...
Parents plead with Big Island school sports league to lift ban on spectators
Parents plead with Big Island school sports league to lift ban on spectators
Parents plead with Big Island school sports league to lift ban on spectators
As the University of Hawaii’s search for a new head football coach continues, a high-profile...
As clock ticks on search for new football coach, top local prospect opts to head elsewhere