Wahine basketball changes schedule to host Cal State Bakersfield twice this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team added another home game against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.

The ‘Bows were originally set to take on Cal Poly on that date, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Mustangs program.

The additional game will not count towards Hawaii’s Big West Conference standings, while Saturday’s game will be played as scheduled and count towards their standings.

Both game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

