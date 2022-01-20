Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statue case

FILE - The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was removed in...
FILE - The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was removed in September.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond residents living near the site where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood for more than a century have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia that let state officials remove the towering monument.

In a petition filed with the high court Wednesday, lawyers for the landowners argued that former Gov. Ralph Northam did not have the authority to revoke an agreement to maintain the statue on state-owned land on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

Virginia promised to forever maintain the statue in 1887 and 1890 deeds transferring its state ownership. But the Supreme Court of Virginia sided with Northam last year, ruling that obligation no longer applied as “values change and public policy changes too” in a democracy.

The statue was removed in September. In their petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, the residents argued that the decision by Virginia’s Supreme Court has implications beyond just the Lee statue.

“The impact of the decision of the Supreme Court of Virginia affirming Governor Northam’s removal order will be widespread and significant,” attorney Patrick McSweeney wrote in the petition.

“If this Virginia decision is followed, every contract entered into by a state government can be abrogated when a governor or a court — not the legislature — decides that the contract violates public policy. This would leave those who contract with state governments at the mercy of judges and executive or administrative officials who have no legitimate role in setting the Commonwealth’s public policy,” the petition states.

Northam announced his decision to remove the statue in June 2020, 10 days after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests over police brutality and racism in cities nationwide, including Richmond. The nationally recognized statue became the epicenter of a protest movement in Virginia after Floyd’s death.

The unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia cited testimony from historians who said the enormous statue was erected in 1890 to honor the southern white citizenry’s defense of a pre-Civil War life that depended on slavery and the subjugation of Black people.

More than a century later, its continued display “communicates principles that many believe to be inconsistent with the values the Commonwealth currently wishes to express,” the justices said.

It was not clear when the U.S. Supreme Court would decide whether to hear the case.

Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War. The city has removed more than a dozen other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd’s death, which prompted the removal of Confederate monuments in cities across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop

Latest News

DOE suspends dozens of school bus routes amid drivers shortage, leaving families with few options
DOE suspends dozens of school bus routes amid drivers shortage, leaving families with few options
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is...
Otto Warmbier’s parents to get $240K seized from North Korea
Staffing shortages leave scores of hospital patients ‘waitlisted’ for long-term care beds
Billionaire Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chun, have...
Mark Zuckerberg donates $50M to UH for ocean research, in largest cash gift to university