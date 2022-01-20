University of Hawaii considers requiring COVID booster shots for students, employees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii President David Lassner says booster shots could soon be required under the institution’s vaccination mandate, but didn’t set a date for the change.

Lassner told the UH Board of Regents on Thursday that the university is looking to modify the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include the third dose.

“This is consistent with what we now hear brewing at both the state and the counties,” he said.

He also said the terminology for the mandate would likely change.

“Instead of saying ‘fully vaccinated’ we’ll to start to use the terminology “up to date with your vaccination,’” reflecting the likelihood that annual boosters may soon be needed.

Lassner’s statements come as the state considers requiring a booster shot under the Safe Travels program. The change would mean trans-Pacific coming to Hawaii would need to show they’ve received a booster or get a negative COVID test in order to forgo the mandatory quarantine.

