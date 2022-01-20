Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

University of Hawaii considers requiring COVID booster shots for students, employees

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii President David Lassner says booster shots could soon be required under the institution’s vaccination mandate, but didn’t set a date for the change.

Lassner told the UH Board of Regents on Thursday that the university is looking to modify the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include the third dose.

“This is consistent with what we now hear brewing at both the state and the counties,” he said.

He also said the terminology for the mandate would likely change.

“Instead of saying ‘fully vaccinated’ we’ll to start to use the terminology “up to date with your vaccination,’” reflecting the likelihood that annual boosters may soon be needed.

Lassner’s statements come as the state considers requiring a booster shot under the Safe Travels program. The change would mean trans-Pacific coming to Hawaii would need to show they’ve received a booster or get a negative COVID test in order to forgo the mandatory quarantine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Nanakuli murder
Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Australia Defense Force HMAS Adelaide embarks Chinook Heavy-Lift...
Watch ‘This is Now’: Humanitarian supplies arrives in Tonga
University of Hawaii considers requiring that students, employees get COVID booster shots
University of Hawaii considers requiring that students, employees get COVID booster shots
This is Now
First aircraft carrying humanitarian aid lands in Tonga follow eruption, tsunami
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Jan. 20, 2022)