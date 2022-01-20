UH men’s basketball hits the road to take on Cal State Bakersfield

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team head back on the road this weekend to take on Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.

This will be the ‘Bows first trip to Bakersfield after the Roadrunners joined the Big West Conference in 2020 — CSUB swept UH last season in Honolulu.

Hawaii is looking to get their fourth straight win and their first 3-0 start to the conference schedule in nearly five years.

Following their game with the Roadrunners, the ‘Bows stay on the Mainland to play Cal Poly.

Tip off for both games are set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Thursday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.