Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say

Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her apartment.(Wichita County Jail via KAUZ)
By Emily Van de Riet and KAUZ Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas woman was arrested after police say they found human remains in her apartment that had been decomposing for weeks.

Officers with the Electra Police Department said that they were sent to an apartment on Dec. 1 for a report of flies and a foul odor coming from a unit’s open window. After receiving no response after knocking on the door, officers entered the apartment and found a decomposing body in the hallway, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KAUZ.

Police said Susan Que Smith then arrived back at her apartment with her young daughter and told officers that the dead body was her daughter’s father, Michael Albert Wiest.

Smith told police she had been living with Wiest’s decomposing body for three to four weeks without reporting his death because she didn’t want to be evicted; Wiest was not supposed to be at the apartment.

Police did not provide a cause of death for Wiest.

Officers also said the apartment was “unlivable.” In addition to the dead body, there were several open buckets of human waste that were being used as toilets due to not having running water. Officers said there was also rotting food and trash littering the apartment.

Smith was arrested and jailed on charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence on Jan. 18. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop

Latest News

n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
Kahele issues rebuke of state’s COVID response and offers 10-point plan to rein in surge
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change
Staffing shortages aren’t just hitting hospitals hard. They’re also throwing long-term care...
Experts: Staffing shortages leave scores of hospital patients ‘waitlisted’ for long-term care beds
HNN File Image
Minimum wage, affordable housing at top of legislative agenda this session
One post offering “the best tip I’ve heard in a loooong time” is not only bad advice but...
What the Tech: This ‘safety tip’ on Facebook is actually the worst thing you could do