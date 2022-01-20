Tributes
State to launch housing assistance program for Oahu homeowners in need

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is partnering with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to provide $50 million to help homeowners.

The Oahu housing assistance fund will offer up to $30,000 per eligible homeowner to help with mortgage, utilities, taxes and association fees.

Those who have fallen behind on payments due to the pandemic will receive priority approval.

Officials said Oahu homeowners will only be able to qualify for mortgage assistance if their bank or loan servicer signs up to participate in the program.

Applications open on Friday at 10 a.m.

The state said homeowner assistance programs are underway for Hawaii, Kauai and Maui counties.

For more information or to apply, click here.

