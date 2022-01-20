Tributes
Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death

Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave court, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. The pair attended the court appearance of Rashaun Weaver, who was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the December attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a Barnard College student.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The teenager who admitted to the stabbing death of a New York City college student has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver had pleaded guilty in December to murder and robbery in the killing of Tessa Majors in 2019.

Weaver, 16 now and 14 at the time, was the last of three teens to be sentenced in the case.

Majors was 18 and a first-year student at Barnard College.

She was stabbed in December 2019 during an attempted robbery.

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.

