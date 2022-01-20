Tributes
Police officer, surfers honored for saving swimmers in distress off Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island police officer and a group of surfers were honored Tuesday for risking their lives to save swimmers in distress last year.

In August, Officer Reuben Pukahi was responding to a call at Honl’s Beach Park when he saw two women — who were visiting from the mainland — getting into the water.

The conditions were rough at the time and when he saw the current sweep the women away from shore, Pukahi immediately jumped into action. He quickly changed out of his police uniform into board shorts and grabbed a surfboard from a bystander to reach the women caught in a strong current.

The two visiting nurses were eventually brought safely back to shore, only sustaining minor abrasions.

The county presented Pukahi with the Haweo Award at a ceremony to honor his heroic actions. Also receiving a certificate of recognition was Chayden Baker, Nicholas White, Damian Nelson, Rhinehart Jensen and Herbert Lee.

“It was a blessing that he was present during this incident. If not for the assistance of Officer Pukahi and assisting surfers, this incident could have undoubtedly ended in tragedy,” said Hawaii County Police Sgt. Michael Hardie, who was present during the rescue.

Hardie said he hopes the rescue proves as a lesson for not only visitors but locals to respect the ocean and mother nature.

“It’s a friendly reminder of how dangerous the ocean can be and mother nature, especially if you’re inexperienced,” he said.

