Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Some parents are up in arms about a tortilla chip being sold and marketed as the “One Chip Challenge.”

For about $20, you can buy a single chip, and you’re supposed to share your reaction to eating it.

It landed some California high school students in the hospital.

“A lot of kids follow their peers, even if they don’t know what it is. They don’t know the consequence,” mother Elena Holvo said.

The dare, created by chip company Paqui, asks people to eat a single chip covered in hot sauce and peppers. The challenge is concerning to parents.

At least nine students from Lodi High School did the challenge and got sick. Three of the students were sent to the hospital.

The chip is made with Carolina Reapers and Scorpion peppers.

“Those two peppers have been rated as two million Scoville units, and jalapeño is somewhere around 5,000, so they are about 400 times hotter than a jalapeño,” pediatrician Dr. Bret Christiansen said.

Christiansen said symptoms include feeling burning or pain throughout your digestive tract.

“It can be pretty severe after a short time, similar to a reaction like an asthmatic might have with bronchial spasms, and if they have persistent vomiting, they could need IV hydration or medications to stop the vomiting,” he said.

The school’s principal has banned the chip on campus. Students caught with it could be sent home for the day.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Nanakuli murder
Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli
City officials say a Windward Oahu construction company is flouting zoning and environmental...
City: Big fines haven’t stopped ‘egregious violator’ from flouting environmental laws

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for...
Instagram rolling out paid subscriptions pilot program
The University of Alabama Birmingham announced it had completed the transplant of a genetically...
US researchers test pig-to-human kidney transplant in donated body
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas competes in a 500 meter race in Philadelphia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022....
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes