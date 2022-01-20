The Nation’s top prep football prospects set sights on 2022 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Polynesian Bowl week is in full swing at Kamehameha schools.

Where some of the best high school football players in the country get to showcase their skills, including 27 players from the islands.

Practice number two ahead of the 2022 Polynesian Bowl wrapped up late Wednesday morning, as team Makai — led by Super Bowl champion Doug Williams — is set face Team Mauka — led by former UH head coach June Jones — on Saturday at Kunuiakea stadium.

It’ll be the final prep football game for the over 100 players participating in the all-star game, including Saint Louis wide receiver Devon Tauefa, who says he’s excited to cap off his high school career in the islands.

“Man this is something special you know.” Tauefa told Hawaii News Now. “Not too many people get picked for an event like this so i’m grateful like to be over here, to be with these guys and all these coaches you know giving me the knowledge and being able to practice with and against the top recruits from the nation.”

Also in the mix this week is linebacker James Kreutz, the son of Saint Louis standout and longtime Chicago bears offensive lineman Olin Kreutz.

“This feels good to come back and play in Hawaii, it means a lot.” Kreutz said. “It’s cool, to play here, I never played football here so its fun, it means a lot and I can’t wait to play in the Polynesian Bowl.”

Annually, the Polynesian Bowl brings in some of the nation’s best prep prospects.

This year, the Poly Bowl will feature the No. 1 high school recruit in in the Country in Jackson State commit Travis Hunter.

Its been very very wild, I mean its good for me, I mean I never thought, like two years ago I never would’ve thought I was coming out here to Hawaii to play.” Hunter said. “Were building a brotherhood with guys that we’ve never met before, just being able to connect with them whenever I see them like going forward, if we all make it to the NFL we get to see each other and still have that connection.”

The Poly Bowl festivities on continue on Thursday on the North Shore, with a practice at BYU-Hawaii and a trip to the Polynesian cultural center.

the 2022 Polynesian Bowl is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Hawaii time on the CBS Sports Network.

