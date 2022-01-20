More light winds for Thursday ahead of weakening cold front

Winds will remain light and variable with afternoon sea breezes and mostly clear skies. The exception will be Hawaii Island and east Maui, where light southeasterly winds are bringing more showers, thanks to a weak-low level disturbance moving over the eastern half of the state.

A dissipating cold front will approach the islands Friday, but remnant cloud bands and showers will drift into Kauai and Oahu by Friday night, with some of those showers reaching Maui and Hawaii counties Saturday. Trade winds will build in behind the front and could become locally breezy early next week.

The high surf advisory for north and west shores has been canceled for now, but a powerful long-period WNW swell is forecast to build Friday, peaking Friday night and Saturday at high surf warning levels. A small to moderate ENE swell is possible for the weekend.

