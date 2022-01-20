Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas family is mourning the loss of a 27-year-old mother of six young children. She died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus.

Rico Hernandez and his wife, Crystal Hernandez, both grew up in Pasadena, Texas. They were high school sweethearts who started dating in the 9th grade. Crystal was pregnant with their sixth child, a boy named Koda, when the couple caught COVID-19.

“She was very, very loving. She was goofy, always playing around, always had a big smile, and she loved to laugh,” Rico Hernandez said.

Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While fighting the virus, she gave birth to her sixth child, a boy named Koda.(Source: Rico Hernandez, KTRK via CNN)

After New Year’s Day, the couple tested positive for COVID-19, and days later, Crystal Hernandez was admitted to the hospital. She was 24 weeks pregnant at the time.

Rico Hernandez says he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs.

“We talked about it. She was pregnant, so there were concerns. It all happened so fast,” he said.

By Jan. 6, doctors performed an emergency C-section, and baby Koda was born at 25 weeks old. The baby tested negative for COVID-19.

Doctors say Crystal Hernandez was battling pneumonia caused by the virus. Just as she started showing signs of improvement, her husband says her condition took a turn for the worse. She was just 27 when she died.

“I wish I would have hugged her tighter and held her longer before I let her walk through those sliding doors,” Rico Hernandez said. “We didn’t get to see her until she was close.”

Baby Koda, born at 25 weeks, is still in the neonatal intensive care unit, but his father says...
Baby Koda, born at 25 weeks, is still in the neonatal intensive care unit, but his father says he is strong and doing well.(Source: Rico Hernandez, KTRK via CNN)

Rico Hernandez struggled deciding to share his wife’s story. He says his oldest daughter gave him the strength when she told him she wants people to know who her mom was.

“I tell my babies to be proud of their mom because she was very strong. She fought to the very end,” he said.

Baby Koda is still in the neonatal intensive care unit, but his father says he is strong and doing well. A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $8,000.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop

Latest News

Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden marks 1 year in office, prepares for change
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
Those who are eligible can submit two applications, one for a homestead lot and the other for...
With thousands on waitlist for Hawaiian Home Lands, state pledges more funding
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19