Mark Zuckerberg donates $50M to UH for ocean research, in largest cash gift to university

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Billionaire Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chun, have made a $50 million gift to the University of Hawaii for research into the impacts of climate change on Hawaii’s oceans and what can be done to preserve ecosystems.

It’s the largest cash gift ever made to the university.

UH said the seven-year commitment will support various research groups in the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology at UH-Manoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology and projects aimed at supporting healthier oceans, boosting coastal resilience, and helping marine animal populations.

“This transformative gift will enable our world-class experts to accelerate conservation research for the benefit of Hawaii and the world,” said UH President David Lassner, in a news release.

“The clock is ticking, and we must fast-track not only our understanding of marine ecosystems and the impacts of climate change, but the actions we must take to reverse the devastation underway.”

For more on the gift, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.