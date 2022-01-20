Kula Elementary students’ stop motion video to be showcased at Maui exhibit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of fourth graders from Maui needs your help to get to an exhibit where their class project will be showcased.

The students from Kula Elementary School spent months researching Kumulipo, which is the Hawaiian creation chant. They created a stop motion animation video called “Kumulipo Comes to Life.”

Their teacher Brit Oliphant said their video will be featured at the Hawaii Wildlife Discovery Center on Maui.

Oliphant has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to get her class to the exhibit to see their work displayed.

“My students were over the moon, they worked so hard on this project, and the thought of people in the ‘real world’ seeing it further showed that they have a voice in our community,” Oliphant said.

She said funds will go toward hiring a bus and providing lunch for each student.

If you would like to help, click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

