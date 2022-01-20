Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kula Elementary students’ stop motion video to be showcased at Maui exhibit

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of fourth graders from Maui needs your help to get to an exhibit where their class project will be showcased.

The students from Kula Elementary School spent months researching Kumulipo, which is the Hawaiian creation chant. They created a stop motion animation video called “Kumulipo Comes to Life.”

Their teacher Brit Oliphant said their video will be featured at the Hawaii Wildlife Discovery Center on Maui.

Oliphant has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to get her class to the exhibit to see their work displayed.

“My students were over the moon, they worked so hard on this project, and the thought of people in the ‘real world’ seeing it further showed that they have a voice in our community,” Oliphant said.

She said funds will go toward hiring a bus and providing lunch for each student.

If you would like to help, click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop

Latest News

DOE suspends dozens of school bus routes amid drivers shortage, leaving families with few options
DOE suspends dozens of school bus routes amid drivers shortage, leaving families with few options
Staffing shortages leave scores of hospital patients ‘waitlisted’ for long-term care beds
Billionaire Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chun, have...
Mark Zuckerberg donates $50M to UH for ocean research, in largest cash gift to university
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’