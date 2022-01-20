Tributes
Hawaii confirms 9 new coronavirus fatalities; 5,911 additional infections reported

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported nine new coronavirus fatalities, pushing the state’s death toll to 1,135.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health also reported 5,911 additional COVID infections.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 184,767.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 57,709 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 3,901 were on Oahu
  • 996 on Maui
  • 567 on Hawaii Island
  • 276 on Kauai
  • 43 on Molokai
  • 28 on Lanai

There were also 100 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.3% have received at least one dose. Roughly 31.1% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

