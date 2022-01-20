From gau to jai, it’s not too late to order your favorite Chinese New Year’s goodies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Chinese New Year’s festivities won’t be the same as years past due to COVID, it’s not too late to order goodies to celebrate.

Oahu Chinatown restaurants are partnering with Chinatown808 to offer the public a chance to order a variety of traditional treats to ring in the Chinese New Year of the Tiger.

From gau and jai to jin dui, peanut candy and assorted candied fruits, those who celebrate can order these treats and more online until Saturday.

Chinatown808 — a group of volunteers known for putting on the annual Chinese New Year’s night festival — said all proceeds support Chinatown restaurants that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

“It is our hope to bring not only more attention and support to the businesses and residents there, but help set this historic and cherished part of Honolulu on the path to restoration and prosperity,” said the group on their website.

Order pick-ups will be on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Savings Bank Building on Beretania Street.

To place an order or for more information, click here.

