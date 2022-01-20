FEMA approves $48M to help cover costs of traveling health care workers in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA announced Wednesday that it will provide Hawaii with $48 million for traveling health care workers to help handle the Omicron surge.

The amount represents about half of what the state was asking for.

DOH sought the funding to deploy 955 medical personnel to overwhelmed hospitals.

Nurses hired under the DOH contract with ProLink Healthcare started arriving at Hawaii hospitals in the past week.

“The Omicron surge has put a strain on medical workers and hospitals as they cope with demand for services and illnesses among their own staffs,” said the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA had previously pledged to reimburse emergency COVID response personnel for all eligible costs as part of its public assistance program.

