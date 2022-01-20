COVID spike, Navy water crisis on agenda at Board of Education meeting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Education is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday, discussing everything from the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to the Navy’s water crisis.

Last week, interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi apologized for his department’s failure to report the number of COVID cases in dozens of schools. That’s because there was a delay in reporting by some schools due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

The Department of Education does not keep track of how many students are fully vaccinated. But it said 91% of its teachers and staff are fully vaccinated.

Also on the agenda: The board will ask about seven public schools affected by the Navy water crisis. The DOE said it has spent about $15,000 so far on getting purified water to campuses. The military is also helping to bring in bottled water and hand-washing stations to schools.

As far as the search for the next schools superintendent — an advisory group is now in place to help with the selection process.

The panel includes public school teachers, a parent and other community and education leaders, including UH President David Lassner.

The board is planning to name the next superintendent in May.

Hayashi took over when Christina Kishimoto stepped down at the end of June.

