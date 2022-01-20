Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak to kick off 13-show residency on Ninth Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars is heading to the Ninth Island for a 13-show residency with Anderson .Paak.

The duo, Silk Sonic, announced Wednesday they are kicking off a Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live Theater on the strip.

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” begins Feb. 25 through April 2. The tour comes following the release of the duo’s album in November.

Presale tickets are currently available, while tickets to the general public go on sale starting Friday at 8 a.m. HST.

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices start at $125.

Click here for more information.

Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.