Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak to kick off 13-show residency on Ninth Island

FILE - Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual...
FILE - Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars is heading to the Ninth Island for a 13-show residency with Anderson .Paak.

The duo, Silk Sonic, announced Wednesday they are kicking off a Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live Theater on the strip.

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” begins Feb. 25 through April 2. The tour comes following the release of the duo’s album in November.

Presale tickets are currently available, while tickets to the general public go on sale starting Friday at 8 a.m. HST.

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices start at $125.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Nanakuli murder
Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli
n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge

Latest News

HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
COVID spike, Navy water crisis on agenda at Board of Education meeting
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Those who are eligible can submit two applications, one for a homestead lot and the other for...
With thousands on waitlist for Hawaiian Home Lands, state pledges more funding
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
With thousands on waitlist for Hawaiian Home Lands, state pledges more funding