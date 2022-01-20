Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Approval of COVID-19 vaccine for young children may take another month, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five could be coming soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he hopes it will be available within a month but that it may take a little longer.

Fauci said the timeframe is up to the Food and Drug Administration.

He said studies show Pfizer’s dose for children six months to 24 months provided an adequate response, but that wasn’t the case for children 2 to 4 years old.

Fauci said Pfizer is still determining the correct dose, so it might take longer to get the data to the FDA.

Right now, children younger than 5 are the only group for whom the FDA has not approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Since the return from winter break, the superintendent confirms three schools have temporarily...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning
COVID vaccine Hawaii
In urging residents to get boosters, Honolulu’s mayor says: ‘We’re not out of this yet’
Nanakuli murder
Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli
n a video and news release timed for the Legislature’s opening Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele...
In rare rebuke of state’s COVID response, Kahele offers 10-point plan to rein in surge

Latest News

This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new...
Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
CIA: Most ‘Havana syndrome’ cases not linked to US adversary
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
Damien Winslow Washam faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder and...
Man accused of murdering mother with sword now in jail