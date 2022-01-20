Advisory panel formed to help find next DOE superintendent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the search continues for the permanent head of Hawaii’s public schools, an advisory group is now in place to help with the selection process.

The panel includes public school teachers, a parent and other community and education leaders, including UH President David Lassner.

The Board is planning to name the next superintendent sometime in May.

Whoever steps into the role will be tasked with many challenges, including forming a response plan for COVID cases within schools, distance learning obstacles and teacher retention.

Last week, upwards of 2,200 teachers and staff were out of work. Some schools have temporarily switched to distance learning.

Keith Hayashi is currently the interim superintendent. He took over when Christina Kishimoto stepped down at the end of July.

