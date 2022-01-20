Tributes
2 years later, Hawaii remembers Diamond Head tragedy that killed 2 HPD officers

The suspect’s landlord, Lois Cain was also killed in the tragedy.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday marked a somber anniversary for the Honolulu Police Department.

It’s been two years since the tragedy at Diamond Head that ended with four people dead — two of them Honolulu police officers.

On Jan. 19, 2020, police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were responding to a disturbance along Hibiscus Drive when tensions escalated and suspect, Jarda “Jerry” Hanel opened fire.

Enriquez and Kalama were shot and killed. Their deaths captured national headlines, and sent waves of heartache and grief throughout Hawaii.

Before killing himself and the officers, Hanel also fatally stabbed his landlord, 77-year-old Lois Cain.

He also managed to attack his housemate Gisela Ricardi King who survived, and escaped with serious injuries.

[Read a previous report: ‘He would not let me go’: Woman stabbed by suspect in Diamond Head rampage recalls attack]

Hanel eventually set the home on fire in a blaze that quickly spread to neighboring properties. The fire raged for hours sending thick smoke billowing from the neighborhood. In all, seven homes were damaged or destroyed.

Hanel’s remains where later found in the rubble.

The months that followed included an outpouring of public support for HPD and the officers’ young families.

On Wednesday evening, a march from the Waikiki police substation to HPD headquarters will be held in their honor.

