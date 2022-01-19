What the Tech: Concerns over airline safety stall US rollout of 5G

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Verizon and AT&T will launch their 5G networks on Wednesday amid concerns from the FAA and major airlines that the frequency could interfere with an airplane’s ability to land safely in inclement weather.

5G, the ultra-fast cellular networks were scheduled to launch earlier this year but the two telecom giants agreed to postpone the release at the request of the FAA.

The new launch date is Wednesday but there was the possibility for another delay. On Tuesday, Verizon and AT&T announced the networks would launch except in areas near airports.

For more information on how 5G can interfere with airplanes landing safely, I talked with former transportation and labor department adviser Diana Furchtgott-Roth who explains, “The problem is these transmissions interfere with this little device on the plane called a radar altimeter, or radio altimeter. This is the device that tells the plane how far it is above the ground,” she said.

“So when you’re landing in foggy conditions or if it’s a helicopter near a hill, your radar altimeter tells you when you’re about to crash into something and your plane can make an automatic adjustment.”

Amid the concerns, the FAA announced it would divert any airplane trying to land in inclement weather to another airport where the altimeter would not be relied upon for landing safely. That would cause widespread cancellations and delays across the country.

One solution would be to prevent the cellular companies from launching 5G services near airports. Roth said that solution isn’t reasonable or fair to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile who paid over $90 billion for the spectrum from the FCC. Considering there are over 5,000 smaller municipal airports across the country and most of those are in close proximity to where the cellular providers have installed towers.

So is there a solution? Roth said the U.S. should look at the solutions from other countries.

“The solution is going to be for these wireless companies to adjust their power, to have the antennas point in a different direction,” she said. “Make the same mitigations they have in other countries but also to get back a portion of the funds that they paid for.”

The FAA is testing altimeters to see which ones are affected by the 5G network. It has cleared approximately 45% of the nation’s airplane fleet to perform low visibility landings at airports where 5G will be available.

At this time, neither AT&T nor Verizon have released a list of airports where 5G service will be postponed.

