Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH peer mentorship program seeks teens interested in learning how to code

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Know a teen interested in coding?

UH-Manoa is offering a peer mentorship in which its computer science students teach the basics of coding for free.

The three-month program will take place every Saturday, from Feb. 5 to May 7.

The classes will be offered virtually ― from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Teens across the state can take part and no prior coding knowledge is necessary. The deadline to register is January 28 at 6 p.m.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 4,700 new COVID infections, no additional fatalities

Latest News

This is Now (Jan. 18, 2022)
This is Now (Jan. 18, 2022)
Governor Ige said that FEMA would be supporting national guard members to provide support to...
Governor Ige says the national guard could be used to help struggling schools
He says that they are looking at what staffing and resources would be needed to implement the...
Governor Ige says he is in support of implementing a booster requirement to Safe Travels program
Corals that withstand lab stress testing are replanted in Maunalua Bay to grow colonies that...
PODCAST: Meet the reef protectors on a mission to cultivate resilient coral