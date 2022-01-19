UH peer mentorship program seeks teens interested in learning how to code
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Know a teen interested in coding?
UH-Manoa is offering a peer mentorship in which its computer science students teach the basics of coding for free.
The three-month program will take place every Saturday, from Feb. 5 to May 7.
The classes will be offered virtually ― from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Teens across the state can take part and no prior coding knowledge is necessary. The deadline to register is January 28 at 6 p.m.
To sign up, click here.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.