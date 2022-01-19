UH Board of Regents nearing vote on latest Maunakea Master Plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Board of Regents is expected to make a decision about the Maunakea Master Plan soon.

A meeting will be held on Thursday to go over the proposed master plan for their summit, which has a 20-year span and prioritizes the building of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope.

If approved by the board, it would replace the current management plan which was last adopted in 2000.

The university says so far, it has received more than 1,400 comments on the draft.

“This plan is trying to be responsive to the many values and obligations that we as an institution have for managing public lands. So everyone in the public has a legitimate interest in what happens to these lands and how these lands are utilized,” Center for Maunakea Stewardship Executive Director Greg Chun said.

Leaders say the plan was developed over the years with input from stakeholders. The plan sets a framework for decision making and land use permitting.

