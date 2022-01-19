Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in Nanakuli that happened several months ago.

Police arrested 27-year-old George Ferreira on Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder.

In May, police responded to reports of gunshots and found the victim’s body on Paakea Road.

The suspect was later positively identified during the investigation.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Jonah Ongroy.

