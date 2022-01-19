Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with deadly May shooting in Nanakuli

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting in Nanakuli that happened several months ago.

Police arrested 27-year-old George Ferreira on Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder.

In May, police responded to reports of gunshots and found the victim’s body on Paakea Road.

The suspect was later positively identified during the investigation.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Jonah Ongroy.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
Loihi seamount south of the Big Island
Could Hawaii’s undersea volcano trigger an eruption like the one in Tonga? Not likely.

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a recent string of burglaries on the University of Hawaii at...
Authorities investigating string of burglaries on UH-Manoa campus
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths
Currently, there are 41 patients are now hospitalized on Maui with COVID. Hospital officials...
Maui’s positivity rate soars as hospital lacks room for new patients
City officials say a Windward Oahu construction company is flouting zoning and environmental...
City: Big fines haven’t stopped ‘egregious violator’ from flouting environmental laws