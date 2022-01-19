Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind

By Ken Daley and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – Four family members, including two children, were killed when a fire raged through a home that was equipped with one inoperative smoke detector, fire officials said.

A fifth member of the family, a teenage sibling, was staying at his mother’s home elsewhere when the fire started, according to WVUE.

The teen was located and was told the rest of his family had died; firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke to confirm he was not in the house.

Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5, and Mackenzie Lousteau, 10.(Facebook)

The parish coroner said Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their two daughters, ages 5 and 10, were killed in the fire.

An autopsy will be conducted on the victims, but the coroner said there were no signs of burns on the bodies. He said he believes all four died from smoke inhalation.

Officials said they believe the deaths might have been prevented had the home been equipped with working smoke detectors in each bedroom.

“There is no question that working smoke detectors would give a family a chance to wake up and get out,” said Chris Kaufmann, chief of St. Tammany Fire Prevention District No. 1. “But this family didn’t have a chance.”

Kaufmann said neighbors were the first to report the fire after two propane tanks exploded on the consumed house’s back porch around 1:30 a.m.

“We gave the family the best chance we could give them,” Kaufmann said. “But we were playing catch-up. ... We don’t know how long the fire had been burning until the neighbor called us.”

The fire was termed “accidental.”

“This was a tragic, tragic fire,” Kaufmann said. “We have never lost a family like this in a residential house fire in my 34 years in Slidell. ... This is just not something that is normal for firefighters to deal with.”

Caption

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
Loihi seamount south of the Big Island
Could Hawaii’s undersea volcano trigger an eruption like the one in Tonga? Not likely.

Latest News

Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
How to get N95 mask for free
In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in...
Cardi B to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx apartment fire victims
FILE - Actress Yvette Mimieux appears at the premier of "Dead Mean Don't Wear Plaid" in Los...
Yvette Mimieux, ‘60s starlet of ‘Time Machine,’ dies at 80
Authorities are investigating a recent string of burglaries on the University of Hawaii at...
Authorities investigating string of burglaries on UH-Manoa campus
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths