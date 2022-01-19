Minimum wage, teacher shortages among hot topics in upcoming legislative session

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Economic recovery, teacher shortages, the minimum wage.

Those are some of the hot topics that will be discussed as the state Legislature reconvenes Wednesday for its 2022 session.

Lawmakers will also consider bills to promote food security, a proposal to provide free menstrual products in schools, and ways to create low income rentals for the homeless

The state Capitol building remains closed to the public, but opening day speeches are planned.

