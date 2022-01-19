In reversal, Maui Interscholastic League to allow some spectators at events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Interscholastic League announced a change to their spectator policy Tuesday.

Effective immediately, the league said a “limited number” of parents and guardians of student athletes would be allowed to attend sporting events. The exact number allowed in the crowd would be based on the venue’s size and mitigation plans.

The change in policy came a day after a Hawaii News Now report highlighting calls from parents to the league to adjust their spectator ban.

[Read more: Ban on spectators at Maui high school sporting events prompts pleas to reconsider]

MIL also encouraged fans to tune in to games online on the NFHS network, or other streaming services provided by the schools.

The league says they will continue to meet weekly to reassess the situation and adjust rules accordingly.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.