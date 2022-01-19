Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of fatal subway shove arraigned on murder charge

People hold candles during a vigil in honor of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack...
People hold candles during a vigil in honor of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of pushing a woman to her death in a New York City subway station was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Martial Simon, 61, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was shoved in front of a subway train in the Times Square station on Saturday.

A mental fitness exam was ordered for Simon, who authorities said was on parole for a prior felony conviction at the time of the attack. His next court date is Feb. 23.

Authorities gave the defendant’s name as Simon Martial, but a spokesperson for New York County Defenders Services, which is representing him, said his name is Martial Simon.

Martial Simon is accused of fatally shoving a woman in a New York City subway station.
Martial Simon is accused of fatally shoving a woman in a New York City subway station.(Source: WCBS via CNN)

A vigil was held in Times Square on Tuesday night for Go, who was 40 years old and worked for the consulting firm Deloitte.

A prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office said the office is seeking to determine whether the attack was motivated by racial bias against Go, who was Asian American.

A request for comment was sent to Simon’s attorney.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the law office representing the defendant says his name is Martial Simon, not Simon Martial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
Loihi seamount south of the Big Island
Could Hawaii’s undersea volcano trigger an eruption like the one in Tonga? Not likely.

Latest News

Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
How to get N95 mask for free
In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in...
Cardi B to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx apartment fire victims
FILE - Actress Yvette Mimieux appears at the premier of "Dead Mean Don't Wear Plaid" in Los...
Yvette Mimieux, ‘60s starlet of ‘Time Machine,’ dies at 80
Authorities are investigating a recent string of burglaries on the University of Hawaii at...
Authorities investigating string of burglaries on UH-Manoa campus
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths