Major airlines cancel, change flights amid 5G concerns, but no impact to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Airlines around the world raced to cancel flights to the U.S. over fears that the rollout of 5G by AT&T and Verizon could cause disruptions, but there were no impacts to any airports in Hawaii on Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation said.

The new high-speed 5G networks use radio waves close to aircraft altimeters that help pilots make landings. Both AT&T and Verizon have agreed to pause the rollout near key airports, even though they said their equipment doesn’t pose a risk.

Some airlines said they received warnings from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or Boeing that its 777 aircraft would be affected by the new service.

Airlines — from Emirates to Air India — announced cancellations or changes to flights Wednesday.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways also canceled flights to major cities, but a spokesperson said there would be no impact to Hawaii flights as it does not operate Boeing 777 aircrafts to and from Honolulu.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to several other airlines, including Hawaiian Airlines, to see if they had any updates.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the DOT reported a power outage at Kahului Airport late Tuesday.

The outage, which happened around 10 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, led to a one-hour tarmac delay for an incoming Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle.

