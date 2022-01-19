Tributes
LIVE: Honolulu’s mayor, health care leaders to discuss latest on Omicron surge

Hawaii continues to see record COVID case counts, triggering ongoing staffing shortages in...
Hawaii continues to see record COVID case counts, triggering ongoing staffing shortages in everything from hospitals to schools.
By HNN Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will join health care leaders Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on the Omicron surge.

WATCH LIVE:

Blangiardi’s office said the news conference was meant to “provide the public with an update regarding the current COVID-19 conditions and expectations for the Omicron variant.”

His statements come as Hawaii continues to see record COVID case counts.

As staffing shortages impact everything from hospitals to schools, there is also growing debate about whether the state and city should do more to rein in infections.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, said the state isn’t doing enough to stop Omicron. He outlined a 10-point plan to address the crisis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

