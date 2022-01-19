LIVE: Honolulu’s mayor, health care leaders to discuss latest on Omicron surge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will join health care leaders Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on the Omicron surge.

Blangiardi’s office said the news conference was meant to “provide the public with an update regarding the current COVID-19 conditions and expectations for the Omicron variant.”

His statements come as Hawaii continues to see record COVID case counts.

As staffing shortages impact everything from hospitals to schools, there is also growing debate about whether the state and city should do more to rein in infections.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, said the state isn’t doing enough to stop Omicron. He outlined a 10-point plan to address the crisis.

The State of Hawaiʻi is not doing enough to stop #Omicron.



Here are 10 steps to save lives right now. pic.twitter.com/8TdphuY9I0 — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) January 19, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

