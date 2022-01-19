Tributes
Hawaii reports 3,929 new coronavirus infections; no additional deaths

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 3,929 new coronavirus infections.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 184,767.

Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 1,126.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 56,558 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 3,026 were on Oahu
  • 397 on Maui
  • 240 on Hawaii Island
  • 198 on Kauai
  • 20 on Molokai
  • 17 on Lanai

There were also 31 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.2% have received at least one dose. Roughly 30.7% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

