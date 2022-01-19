Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DOE suspends dozens of school bus routes amid drivers shortage, leaving families with few options

DOE's Assistant Superintendent for the Office of Facilities and Operations, Randy Tanaka said...
DOE's Assistant Superintendent for the Office of Facilities and Operations, Randy Tanaka said they were down eight drivers over the past week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:44 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has had a shortage of school bus drivers since the school year began — and the Omicron surge has only made things worse.

As of Tuesday, two dozen routes are suspended statewide.

With little relief in sight, families say the DOE should have had a backup plan.

Lorraine Keohuloa and her family live in Captain Cook on Hawaii Island. She has one granddaughter attending Konawaena Elementary and another at the middle school.

She says they were notified on Monday at around noon that some bus routes were cancelled Tuesday.

“Today, my two granddaughters didn’t go to school because their bus was canceled in the morning,” said Keohulua.

Randy Tanaka, assistant superintendent for the DOE’s Office Facilities and Operations, said they were down eight drivers over the past week — four in Kona and another four in Hilo.

“We’re going to go through this for a little while longer,” said Tanaka.

With schools being online for nearly two years, many bus drivers found other jobs.

Tanaka says they can’t bring in just anyone to replace them.

“We have looked at schools even purchasing smaller vans, 15 passenger vans that do not require the licensing requirements, CDL and things of that nature under 15 to provide a shuttle,” Tanaka said.

“We’re also looking at changing what is called bell schedules, so we can provide more shuttles.”

But Keohuloa said after two years, the state should have had a plan in place by now.

“Everybody’s just wandering around,” said Keohuloa. “They don’t know what to do or waiting for the next person to do it. There’s no leadership, there’s no taking responsibilities.”

For now, she said the best way for her grandkids to learn is online.

“Many parents had a hard time, the students have hard time,” said Keohuloa.

“But trying to find a ride to school and your child missing school because we can’t get transportation, they’re not learning anything in that.”

The governor says federal funding will help pay for the National Guard to help with food service and cleaning in public schools, but they can’t drive school buses until they have a commercial driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of COVID testing
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
When it comes to Omicron, the type of COVID test you take could make a difference

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Few pop up showers plus sunshine and pleasant periods of weather
In his first go-around at Manoa more than 20 years ago, Jones orchestrated the biggest one-year...
A chance for ‘another run’: June Jones wants to return as UH football’s head coach
City officials say a Windward Oahu construction company is flouting zoning and environmental...
City says steep fines haven’t stopped ‘egregious violator’ from flouting environmental laws
Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi says staffing, appropriate supervision outside of the...
As surge drags on, DOE outlines its criteria for deciding if a school should switch to virtual learning