Authorities investigating string of burglaries on UH-Manoa campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a recent string of burglaries on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

Authorities said Tuesday they received three separate office burglary reports in the last week.

Authorities said two computers were stolen during the incidents that happened at Kuykendall and Pope Lab.

Officials are warning staff to close and lock all doors and windows, and to replace screens or jalousies with secure windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UH-Manoa Department of Public Safety at (808) 956-6911 or the Honolulu Police Department.

