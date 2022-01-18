Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

School bus driver charged in NYC teen’s hit-and-run death

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A school bus driver in New York City faces charges after a 15-year-old girl was fatally struck while crossing the street.

Police responding to a call found a 15-year-old girl lying in the road about 8 a.m. Monday in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video shows the moments before the teen was hit by a school bus. The girl was crossing the street in the crosswalk and had the right of way.

Witnesses say there were kids on the bus when it hit the 15-year-old.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, says he heard screams and saw the bus drive away like nothing had happened.

“This poor little girl, she was just a small, small human, and the bus driver probably just didn’t realize that he, unfortunately, took someone’s life with the way he was driving,” the witness said.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify the school bus, and the driver turned himself in for questioning. He was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Police say the driver told them he didn’t realize he had hit someone.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Vera Cruz ventured down to the shore to assess the damage — where he...
Clean-up efforts underway following tsunami surge triggered by Tonga eruption
Police remained on scene Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded.
Police investigation shuts down a Pauoa road
The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
Despite the soaring case loads, one key pandemic benchmark appears to be slowing:...
DOH: Overwhelming surge in COVID tests delays reporting of both positive and negative counts
The charred building was gutted by flames early Sunday morning.
Neighbors jump into action to save lives during two-alarm Wahiawa fire

Latest News

The 15-year-old victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk and had the right of way.
Video shows moments before 15-year-old girl fatally struck by school bus
King's family is urging the Senate to pass a new federal voting rights standard, just one day...
On MLK Day, King family fights for voting rights
The MIL website says the league meets weekly to reassess.
Ban on spectators at Maui high school sporting events prompts calls from some to reconsider
Another concern: The giant ash cloud likely contaminated their drinking water supply.
Communication with Tonga likely won’t be restored for weeks, leaving families worried