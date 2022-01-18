Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 4,700 new COVID infections, no additional fatalities
Extra healthcare workers arrive from the mainland — but who’s fronting the added costs?
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami

Latest News

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
Senate Democrats face uphill battle in fight to pass voting rights protections.
Senate to take up voting rights bill this week