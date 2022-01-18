Light winds dominating the week, but trade winds may make a return

Weather conditions should be mostly dry with light winds for most of the week, with the greatest chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance for showers may increase a bit near the end of the week as a weakening frontal boundary moves over the state. High pressure will rebuild behind the boundary as it dissipates, bringing a return of the trade winds for the weekend, along with windward and mauka showers.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf will be generally quiet Tuesday just ahead of the next west-northwest swell, which is expected to build through Tuesday and peak Wednesday at advisory levels. The swell will gradually lower Thursday, just ahead of forerunners from a larger west-northwest swell slated to start arriving early Friday. This swell is expected to rise rapidly to high surf waring levels for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.