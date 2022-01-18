Tributes
Light winds dominating the week, but trade winds may make a return

Trade winds are on the horizon for the upcoming weekend.
Trade winds are on the horizon for the upcoming weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM HST
Weather conditions should be mostly dry with light winds for most of the week, with the greatest chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance for showers may increase a bit near the end of the week as a weakening frontal boundary moves over the state. High pressure will rebuild behind the boundary as it dissipates, bringing a return of the trade winds for the weekend, along with windward and mauka showers.

Surf will be generally quiet Tuesday just ahead of the next west-northwest swell, which is expected to build through Tuesday and peak Wednesday at advisory levels. The swell will gradually lower Thursday, just ahead of forerunners from a larger west-northwest swell slated to start arriving early Friday. This swell is expected to rise rapidly to high surf waring levels for the weekend.

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 17, 2022
Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers, more big surf expected this week
Light wind pattern dominates the coming week
Afternoon and evening clouds and spotty showers will be possible for much of the coming week.
Light and variable winds for much of the week