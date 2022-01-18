Tributes
Onipa’a march through Honolulu marks 129 years since illegal Hawaiian Kingdom overthrow

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With police escort and under permitted COVID protocols, more than 300 people walked for the Onipa’a Peace March Monday.

They began at the Royal Mausoleum at Mauna Ala in Nuuanu and headed through Downtown Honolulu. It was all to commemorate the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom on Jan. 17, 1893.

A halau greeted the marchers who entered Iolani Palace grounds where Queen Liliuokalani was imprisoned.

Hawaiian activist Lanakila Mangauil says Monday’s event also brings awareness to political and economic oppression, abused lands and unprotected water.

At the head of the procession, a veiled person carries a portrait of Queen Lili'uokalani.(Hawaii News Now)

“It’s a very powerful symbol of the truth and reality of our people of what we feel inside, not just what we are feeling, what we are dealing with,” said Mangauil.

As part of the march, organizers also set up a memorial for Hawaiian rights icon, renown scholar and activist, Haunani-Kay Trask.

It’s the first public memorial since her passing this past July.

“Her famous speech here right at the bandstand Jan. 17, 1993 — the 100th anniversary of the overthrow,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale, who was an organizer for the march and was one of Trask’s students.

Sonoda-Pale was there when Trask delivered that fiery and impassioned speech in which she declared, “We are not American. We will die as Hawaiians. We will never be Americans!”

“She spoke with such fearlessness that it gave us courage to do what we have to in order to attain sovereignty,” said Sonoda-Pale.

“The anger, the truth in her voice activates our na’au, our spirit. It’s that fuel to help us keep going. To hear her voice will continue to inspire Hawaiians for many generations,” said Mangauil.

In past years, thousands have attended the march, but once, again this year was scaled back and streamed due to the latest surge.

