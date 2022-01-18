Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2022 Grammy Awards will shift to an April show in Las Vegas after recently postponing the ceremony due to rising COVID-19 cases because the omicron variant.

The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from the Recording Academy and CBS. The show postponed its original date on Jan. 31 at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after organizers’ determined there were “too many risks” because of the virus’s latest surge.

For the Grammys, it was attempting a back-to-normal show with a live audience, but the decision to postpone the ceremony came after “careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

This is the second consecutive year the Grammys has been rescheduled due to the spread of the coronavirus. Last year, like most major award shows, the Grammys were postponed because of virus concerns.

It was a big night for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but the live performances that set the Grammys apart from other awards shows were staged separately with no significant crowds, many of them pre-taped.

The show was moved from late January to mid-March and held with a spare audience made up of mostly nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next door to its usual home, the arena then known as Staples Center.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

The Grammys’ move has created another shift for upcoming awards shows — the CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled ceremony date from April 3 to a later date that month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 4,700 new COVID infections, no additional fatalities
Extra healthcare workers arrive from the mainland — but who’s fronting the added costs?
In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and...
Death toll rises as widespread damage is reported following Tonga eruption, tsunami

Latest News

This is Now (Jan. 18, 2022)
This is Now (Jan. 18, 2022)
Gov. David Ige is discussing federal relief funds.
LIVE: Governor to discuss state’s efforts to distribute federal COVID relief funds
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights