Forecast: Calm weather expected with more big surf ahead

By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Generally dry and pleasant weather and light winds can be expected through most of the week. A few showers will be possible over windward slopes and coasts, mainly over the eastern islands during nights and mornings, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon. A weakening front may bring an increase in showers late Friday through Saturday night as it moves down the island chain, particularly for windward areas. Drier weather appears to build in behind the front for Sunday and next Monday, with minimal shower activity.

A west-northwest swell will arrive Tuesday and gradually build through Tuesday night, with a peak Wednesday. Surf generated by this swell is expected to reach High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands late Tuesday and Wednesday. A larger west-northwest swell arrive early Friday and is expected to rise rapidly, likely exceeding High Surf Warning (HSW) thresholds along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from as early as Friday afternoon,

