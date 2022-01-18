Entangled whale spotted off Kauai; authorities attempt to free it

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Off Kauai, New drone video showed a giant whale entangled in marine debris. The mammal was seen about 300 feet off Brennecke’s Beach in Poipu.

HNN viewer Graham Talaber spotted the whale with a trail of more than 100 feet of rope over the weekend. He promptly contacted the proper authorities and they responded.

”From my video, it looks to me like the rope is around its left pectoral fin. But then I talked with some of the people yesterday, and they said that they’re worried about the rope also being caught in the baleen and its mouth, which I guess that’s kind of a delicate situation if that happens,” Talaber said.

Talaber says NOAA and the Coast Guard removed a major portion of the rope Sunday, however they had to stop at sunset. Talaber says the team of professionals attached a GPS tracker to the whale to make locating it easier.

They continued their work to free the whale on Monday.

So far, no word on if the entanglement severely harmed the whale, but Talaber said it appeared the whale was moving slowly and showed calm behavior.

