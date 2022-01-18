Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

By WTVC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVG) - Cracker Barrel has been ordered to pay $4.3 million to a man who was served sanitizer instead of water at a location in Tennessee in 2014.

“He has a lifetime of healthcare needs facing him in the future,” attorney Thomas Greer said.

William Cronnon was expecting a glass of water when he went to Cracker Barrel years ago, but instead he got a long court battle.

“Instead of taking personal responsibility and personal accountability for their conduct, they abused the court system by denying that they did anything wrong,” Greer said.

The lawsuit awarded Cronnon $4.3 million to help with the damage that remains in his throat and lungs.

“It was a relief to him because he knew he was believed,” Greer said.

Cronnon will not receive anything close to that amount, though.

“This is an unfair law that only affects people who are seriously injured, and he will not even receive what he is entitled to,” Greer said.

Tennessee lawmakers created a cap on economic damages in lawsuits in 2011.

It limits Cronnon to $75,000, even though he has extensive physical problems.

“He worked for three years after this. He’s a hard worker. He tried to maintain his job, but he had to retire early,” Greer said.

Depspite the decision, Cronnon’s attorney expects a future legal battle from the restaurant.

“They will likely appeal this verdict and continue to do everything in their power to avoid paying this man a penny, and I’m prepared to continue fighting,” Greer said.

Cracker Barrel was asked if they made any changes after the incident.

“Our policy has been and continues to be to never put chemicals in any unmarked containers,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 4,700 new COVID infections, no additional fatalities
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
Police remained on scene Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded.
Police investigation shuts down a Pauoa road
Extra healthcare workers arrive from the mainland — but who’s fronting the added costs?

Latest News

A special homecoming for Loren Levoy
‘It’s a miracle he made it’: Grandfather returns home after beating the odds with his battle against COVID-19
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Calm weather expected with more big surf ahead
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin to treat COVID
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family