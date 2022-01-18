Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Coach cancels workouts, tells team to help neighbors shovel snow instead

By Marcie Cipriani
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAE) – Instead of going to team workouts, some high school football players near Pittsburgh helped their neighbors shovel snow.

“It’s nice getting out here at helping the community,” said Braedon Del Duca, a football player at Bethel Park High School.

The team’s head coach posted a tweet telling the players that their weight-lifting workout had been canceled.

Instead, they were to find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.

“Don’t accept any money,” Coach Brian Delallo wrote. “That’s our Monday workout.”

Delallo said his players were quick to text photos of each other clearing driveways, one after another.

“It’s great to see the kids buy in and get out there. They’ll shovel all morning and then, hopefully, they’ll go sled riding in the, in the afternoon and get to be kids,” Delallo said.

Del Duca, a guard and tackle on the team, said this is their chance to thank the community for its support, something he and teammate Colton Pfeuffer did together.

They said they realized how much of this workout change was helping everyone when they knocked on their neighbor’s doors.

“She was excited. She asked, like, how much it was. We said it was free of cost, and she was all excited and thankful for it. It was just nice to see that,” Pfeuffer said.

The homeowner told the players she would pay it back by donating to the school’s football program, adding to their lesson.

“It’s about community. We talk about in our program all the time, so this is another chance we have to go out and interact with our community in a positive way and show them that they’re important to us,” Delallo said.

Copyright 2022 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 4,700 new COVID infections, no additional fatalities
Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
Police remained on scene Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded.
Police investigation shuts down a Pauoa road
Extra healthcare workers arrive from the mainland — but who’s fronting the added costs?

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
The state health department reports 97% of Hawaii's COVID cases are Omicron.
With Omicron now dominant variant in Hawaii, doctors urge throat swabs for detection
Instead of going to team workouts, some high school football players near Pittsburgh helped...
Coach cancels workouts, tells team to help neighbors shovel snow instead
Extra healthcare workers arrive from the mainland — but who’s fronting the added costs?