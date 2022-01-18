Ban on spectators at Maui high school sporting events prompts pleas to reconsider

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of Maui parents, including Maui County’s mayor, are asking Maui Interscholastic League officials to reconsider its latest policy which prohibits all spectators at all sporting events regardless of vaccination status.

The rule that went into effect on January 7th states “all MIL events will be limited to essential participants only.”

“It’s kind of sad because ever since I was little, my parents were always there, my number one supporters,” said King Kekaulike High School varsity soccer player Kaelynn Andrade. “When you play a game, you always want someone to be there cheering you on, and without them there, it just feels different.”

The 15-year-old sophomore scored the second goal against Lahainaluna Saturday night. It’s her first year on the school’s varsity soccer team, but none of her family members were there to watch her play.

“We’re just very proud parents and it’s unfortunate that this situation has kind of taken away some of that excitement from us,” said Kaelynn’s mother Angelia Andrade.

Andrade and thousands of other Maui parents, including the mayor, are asking MIL officials to reconsider.

“If it’s outdoors, I’m advocating for them to consider physical distancing and no food,” Victorino told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in its Spotlight Hawaii segment. “And if it’s indoors, 50-percent of the capacity of the facility itself, and allowing their parents to at least enjoy that. That’s very important.”

Angelia and her husband are both vaccinated and boosted. She said she understands taking safety precautions and believes parents can watch their children play in a safe manner.

“We want to keep everybody safe. We understand. I understand, I’m a frontline worker,” Andrade said. “We’re following the rules that are being asked of us by masking up, social distancing, being vaccinated, and we’re still not able to watch our children.”

MIL officials did not respond to Hawaii News Now’s request for an interview. However, the website states they meet weekly to reassess.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.