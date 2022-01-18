Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ban on spectators at Maui high school sporting events prompts pleas to reconsider

The MIL website says the league meets weekly to reassess.
The rule that went into effect on January 7th states “all MIL events will be limited to...
The rule that went into effect on January 7th states “all MIL events will be limited to essential participants only.”(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of Maui parents, including Maui County’s mayor, are asking Maui Interscholastic League officials to reconsider its latest policy which prohibits all spectators at all sporting events regardless of vaccination status.

The rule that went into effect on January 7th states “all MIL events will be limited to essential participants only.”

“It’s kind of sad because ever since I was little, my parents were always there, my number one supporters,” said King Kekaulike High School varsity soccer player Kaelynn Andrade. “When you play a game, you always want someone to be there cheering you on, and without them there, it just feels different.”

The 15-year-old sophomore scored the second goal against Lahainaluna Saturday night. It’s her first year on the school’s varsity soccer team, but none of her family members were there to watch her play.

“We’re just very proud parents and it’s unfortunate that this situation has kind of taken away some of that excitement from us,” said Kaelynn’s mother Angelia Andrade.

Andrade and thousands of other Maui parents, including the mayor, are asking MIL officials to reconsider.

“If it’s outdoors, I’m advocating for them to consider physical distancing and no food,” Victorino told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in its Spotlight Hawaii segment. “And if it’s indoors, 50-percent of the capacity of the facility itself, and allowing their parents to at least enjoy that. That’s very important.”

Angelia and her husband are both vaccinated and boosted. She said she understands taking safety precautions and believes parents can watch their children play in a safe manner.

“We want to keep everybody safe. We understand. I understand, I’m a frontline worker,” Andrade said. “We’re following the rules that are being asked of us by masking up, social distancing, being vaccinated, and we’re still not able to watch our children.”

MIL officials did not respond to Hawaii News Now’s request for an interview. However, the website states they meet weekly to reassess.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Vera Cruz ventured down to the shore to assess the damage — where he...
Clean-up efforts underway following tsunami surge triggered by Tonga eruption
Police remained on scene Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded.
Police investigation shuts down a Pauoa road
The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts
Despite the soaring case loads, one key pandemic benchmark appears to be slowing:...
DOH: Overwhelming surge in COVID tests delays reporting of both positive and negative counts
The charred building was gutted by flames early Sunday morning.
Neighbors jump into action to save lives during two-alarm Wahiawa fire

Latest News

Sea Quest Hawaii sustained nearly $100,000 in damage as a result of a tsunami surge on Saturday.
Kona business tallies nearly $100K in losses after tsunami waves hit shop
Many say they have not been able to speak to relatives in Tonga or confirm their safety.
Communication with Tonga likely won’t be restored for weeks, leaving families worried
'Onipa'a Peach March
Onipa’a march through Honolulu marks 129 years since illegal Hawaiian Kingdom overthrow
On Monday, 350 frontline caregivers from the mainland started work in hospitals across the state.
Monday's 5 p.m. Newscast