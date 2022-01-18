Tributes
In another record, Hawaii reports 6,252 new COVID-19 infections

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported another record high for new COVID cases on Tuesday with 6,252 additional infections.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 180,838.

Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 1,126.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 55,651 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 3,949 were on Oahu
  • 816 on Maui
  • 834 on Hawaii Island
  • 547 on Kauai
  • 24 on Molokai
  • 10 on Lanai

There were also 72 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81.1% have received at least one dose. Roughly 30.5% have received a third dose.

