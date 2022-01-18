Tributes
2 Hanalei homes destroyed in early-morning fire

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters and other emergency crews rushed to a reported explosion and subsequent fire on Kauai’s North Shore early Monday morning. The blaze left two people without a home.

According to the county fire department, flames consumed two neighboring homes along Hanalei’s Weke Road.

The fire started around 1 a.m. and crews from as far away as Kapaa responded.

2 neighboring homes were destroyed Monday morning on Kauai's North Shore.
2 neighboring homes were destroyed Monday morning on Kauai's North Shore.(KFD)

KFD said they found two single-story neighboring buildings engulfed in flames. Fallen power lines made the initial response tricky, however KIUC was able to cut power to both buildings.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading. Flames were eventually brought under control by 2:20 a.m., and fully extinguished by 3:30 a.m.

Both homes are considered a total loss. Damage was estimated at $952,800.

No injuries were reported. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the displaces residents.

The cause is under investigation.

2 neighboring homes were destroyed Monday morning on Kauai's North Shore.
2 neighboring homes were destroyed Monday morning on Kauai's North Shore.(KFD)

