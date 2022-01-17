Tributes
Police investigation shuts down a Pauoa road

Police remained on scene Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded.
Police remained on scene Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police and other first responders have shut down streets in Pauoa due to an ongoing police investigation.

Details were not immediately released, however HPD said Booth Road was closed between Pacific Heights and Star Road.

The closure was announced shortly before 1:30 p.m., and remained in place into the afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed a heavy police presence along with HFD on scene.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

